Three candidates for the new Police Chief position for the Canyon Police Department interacted with the city’s citizens at an open meet and greet event Thursday evening at the public library.

Hosted by the city of Canyon, this event gave citizens the chance to interact with the three candidates, Joe Price, the city manager for Canyon, said, and learn about their thoughts and their philosophies. The three candidates for the position are Lieutenant David Martin, currently of the Benbrook Police Department, Captain Ray Resendez of the Canyon Police Department and Captain Brandon Stope of the Borger Police Department.

This vacancy comes after Canyon’s previous Police Chief, Dale Davis, retired after being a member of the police department for nearly 40 years. Price said the pool started with about 40 candidates and these are the final three.

“We are trying to look for who is going to be a great leader for our department,” Price said. “We have a wonderful police department and a crew of about 26 to 30. We are looking for that next leader to help continue to move us down the road.”

Price said this event served as part of the candidates’ second interview, which also incorporated a lengthy question and answer session with current officers with the department. But Price thought it was important for the community to be involved, just because of how much the chief interacts with the citizens.

“The police department is very actively involved in the community, in Canyon especially,” Price said. “We take great pride in community events, active community patrolling. We like to feel this department is highly valued for our citizens and a lot of times, they don’t get to participate in these decisions and these processes. So, we really wanted to go outside the box… and have the citizens of Canyon to be able to talk with the three finalists one-on-one.”

Martin said the citizens are the basis of support in a town and the people the chief works with on a daily basis. That is the reason it is important to interact with them as a part of the interview process.

Strobe said being a part of this process has opened his eyes to the interview process, after interviewing candidates for 16 years in Borger. It has made him realize how important it is to share strengths and weaknesses as well as where some areas of growth are for him.

But for Resendez, who is already a member of the Canyon Police Department, it has been exciting to see this other part of the department and what goes into being its chief.

That experience is why Resendez thinks he stands out for the position, he said.

“I think I bring somewhat of a dynamic leadership style. I know the officers. I know the police department. I know the staff and I know the community,” Resendez said. “Again, that’s what is important. You have to know the community you are going to be policing. That is something that I definitely have an insight in.”

For Martin being from Benbrook, his outside perspective is why he thinks he would be a good choice for the position, he said.

“I bring a new perspective from a different area so I can bring in fresh ideas and things that may have never been tried here before, for example,” Martin said. “But I bring an energetic style, a commitment to working with people and an ability to get along well with people, treat people well.”

While Borger is not far from Canyon, Strobe said his experience in various areas of policing makes him stand out for the position.

“Borger is a little bit different town,” Strobe said. “…We have dealt with and experienced some of the crime that is starting to increase a little bit. As the town grows, there is more people. There are more people coming and going so some of that will ebb and flow. What I bring is a pretty varied experience, working everything from street crimes, narcotics, major crimes, homicides, aggravated assaults, things of that nature and again, just seeing a little bit different view.”

Price said he hopes to have an official decision by the end of the month.