Sherman police received reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of North Ross Street on Thursday but were not able to find anyone who appeared to have been shooting or anyone who claimed to have been shot.

A news release issued by the Sherman Police Department said witnesses at that scene told officers that a brown or pewter SUV, was traveling north bound in the 1700 block of North Ross when the vehicle suddenly turned on to Cole Street and stopped.

Then a grey passenger car, travelling south bound in the 1700 block of north Ross stopped at the intersection of Ross and Cole streets. A younger male got out of the SUV and a female got out of the passenger car.

The witnesses reported a verbal exchange between the two and the male pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the passenger car. The female jumped into the passenger car and fled south on Ross. It was reported that the male jumped into the SUV and fled east on Cole Street.

Two shell casings were located at the scene.

SPD patrol officers and member of the department’s Criminal Investigation Team are investigating the incident.