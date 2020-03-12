Denison business woman Nitia Musico turned her passion for creativity into a thriving business that is soon to be featured on a nationally-syndicate TV show that highlights unique destinations in Texas.

Musico runs a business called Rugs and Stuff in Denison’s historic downtown district. It was her using her creativity to attract customers into her store that garnered the attention of the TV show Texas Bucket List. She offers a hand crafted assortment of critters she refers to as “Monsters on Main,” celebrating the city’s downtown Halloween festivities of the same name.

“I make custom furniture and do upholstery,” Musico said. “I make monsters out of the left over fabrics. I have always gone back to making fun, cute little monsters. With the Monsters on Main the downtown Denison event, I wanted to do a window display. This time around they really took off. I have a lot of remnants so I will keep using them.”

Musico went to college in England where she studied furniture and textiles. She since returned to Texas to open her shop as a way to continue her creative endeavor she said goes all the way back to her early childhood.

“I have so many amazing fabrics, I couldn’t throw away the smaller pieces,” Musico said. “I always thought I would do something with them. A lot of them are too small to make pillows. I wanted to do something unique and fun. It is great for downtown to have an amazing storefront. I have been here since 2013. I wasn’t getting much foot traffic. Now that I am doing the monsters, it has brought more foot traffic. It is a little more appropriate as a destination business downtown.”

Music said she still does furniture and makes the monsters out of the scraps left over. She said she began to develop the idea after returning from a downtown conference she attended with other businesses and representatives from the city recently. She said it’s not just children who enjoy her creations, she gets adults coming into the shop looking for one to accent their living spaces. She even gets businesses owners on Main Street asking for specific monsters for their respective business.

She said getting on TV was unbelievable. She hopes it will help spread the word so more people can enjoy her creations.

Musico said she enjoys making the monsters because they are fun to make while also keeping her left over fabrics out of the landfill. She said that motivates her to make more.

The business will be featured in a segment of the 175th episode of Texas Bucket List. The program broadcasts on TV stations across Texas as well as RFDTV. The episode is scheduled to air this weekend. Visit https://thetexasbucketlist.com/where-to-watch for times and listings.

