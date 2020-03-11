U.S. Highway 75 is back open Wednesday after a car struck a cow late Tuesday evening, the Sherman Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. In a news release emailed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, SPD said the incident took place around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 6800 block of South U.S. Highway 75.

According the the release, a vehicle was traveling in the northbound lanes when it struck a cow in the roadway. Police ended up having to shut down both sides of the highway to clean up debris.

“Officers learned that a cow was in the middle of the northbound lanes,” SPD Lt. John Kennemer said in the release. “A passenger vehicle traveling north on 75 attempted to miss the cow but struck it. A truck tractor then hit the cow, rolled over the center barrier, and landed in the median which threw debris into the southbound lane.”

TxDOT assisted Sherman Police and Fire Rescue crews as they worked to get the truck tractor unloaded by hand.

“The workers stated they should have the wreck cleaned up by 0900 (9 a.m.) and should be able to open the highway back up,” said the release.