A Richardson man recently received a 48-month prison sentence for sending threatening messages via social networking applications.

A statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joe Brown’s office said, Rahul Ramesh Joshi, 23, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3, to sending threatening communications to injure another, in interstate commerce, and was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on last week.

According to information presented in court, in December 2018, a federal law enforcement agent began investigating a complaint from a female Snapchat user. She allegedly received threatening messages on different messaging apps from several different users that all seemed to be connected. Further investigation revealed at least four confirmed victims in different states all receiving similar threatening messages. Joshi had lived in Michigan before attending the University of Texas and eventually moving to Richardson, Texas.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, University of Pittsburgh Police Department, University of Texas Police Department, and Wellesley Police Department in Massachusetts.