Grayson County leaders approved the sale of a piece of property Tuesday. The land that did not sell at a 2017 county sale is located at 314 W. Hull Street in Denison had an minimum bid of $9,633.

Kenneth Burns offered the county that exact amount for the property and commissioners took Tax Collector Bruce Stidham’s advice to get the property back on the tax rolls.

Grayson County Appraisal District documents show the residential property was last appraised at $4,500

In addition, commissioners approved a request for an interlocal agreement with the city of Whitesboro for contracted road work on Crow Road. The court’s approval was unanimous and the information provided in the court’s information package shows that the work will cost the city $560 to have the trees on that road cut.

Commissioners also approved, as part of the bills that were paid, a payment for $167,824 to Atmax Equipment for a MowerMax Boom Standard Unit for Precinct 4. The device is used to trim back trees along county roadsides.