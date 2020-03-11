The Fannin County Children’s Center has a new curriculum to share for child abuse prevention efforts.

FCCC Executive Director Sandy Barber said in a news release Wednesday that gifts from The Matthews Children’s Foundation, the Glaser Family Charitable Foundation and the MW and Fair Miller Foundation, helped the center purchase a new curriculum and supplies for child abuse prevention efforts with children and youth.

The curriculum developed by the Women’s Center of Tarrant County is called Play It Safe.

Play it Safe is a child abuse awareness and prevention program that incorporates age-appropriate scripts and movies to teach children how to reduce their risk of sexual and physical abuse. It teaches them to recognize potentially abusive behavior, provides the tools to respond to threatening situations, and encourages them to report abuse to a trusted adult. It is an evidence-informed, age-appropriate risk reduction program for Pre-K through high school age students. Each grade level’s interactive curriculum speaks to children in a way that they can best learn and respond.

A more detailed list of what each class covers is available on the center’s website at www.fanninccc.org. The Children’s Center’s staff are available to travel to local schools, churches and day cares to teach the classes. To schedule, contact Andrea Lappin at 903-583-4339 or andrea@fanninccc.org.