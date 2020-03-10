Grayson County officials say it is no longer “if” but “when” there will be a confirmed case of coronavirus in Grayson County.

County officials discussed the likelihood of a coronavirus case making it into Grayson County at the Tuesday meeting of the commissioners. As of Tuesday, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grayson County though neighboring Collin County has several individuals who have tested positive for the virus. Positive tests have also been reported in Houston and San Antonio.

“The bottom line is we don’t need to panic, but we do need to use common sense,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said about the idea that Grayson County will eventually have someone test positive for the virus. “All of you are aware of yesterday’s announcement that there was a presumptive positive test for coronavirus in Collin County.”

He said that means that someone in Collin County has tested positive for the virus, but that test has not been reviewed yet by the CDC.

“I just think it’s important to touch upon what we’re doing in Grayson County,” Magers said adding that he is not trying to create undue concern or worry. Rather, he just wants people to know what they can do to help protect themselves and their community from the virus.

Grayson County is working and will continue to work with state and local partners to make sure that Grayson County has the needed resources to respond to anything that might arise, he said.

“At this time, there have been no positive cases reported in Grayson County,” Magers emphasized. “Our priority is public health and safety, and I urge everyone to follow the preventive guidelines as outlined by the CDC and our department of health services.”

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management is working with the Health Department and many other county offices to talk about the response to the virus. The virus outbreak could continue into next year as the U.S. response has shifted from containment to mitigation.

“That means communities, including Grayson County, are going to see some cases,” he reiterated.

However, he said officials do not expect most people who contract the virus to have severe reactions or to suffer severe effects from the virus.

“Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions have a higher risk of developing severe cases,” he said.

That is important in Grayson County because the county’s population has a large number of residents who are senior citizens.

“We want to make sure that these folks are taking precautions and are prepared,” Magers said.

He said those folks should avoid crowds and people who are sick. It also includes hand washing.

“You need to wash your hands with soap and water whenever possible and if you don’t have that available use hand sanitizer,” Magers said.

That hand sanitizer should been at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

Those who think they have been exposed to the virus should stay at home, Magers said, and alert a health care provider if you become ill.