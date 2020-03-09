Mudpies and Lullabies, a daycare center with three locations in North Central Texas, is now looking to expand into Denison’s Gateway Village.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission is considering approval of a site plan for the daycare chain to open a new location in Denison. The site is a 7,140 square foot facility expected to hold between 150-160 children.

According to the staff report included in the P&Z meeting packet, the plan conforms to the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan and that the area is a mixed commercial use development.

The P&Z commission will consider the site plan at its Tuesday meeting at city hall, 300 West Main Street at 10 a.m.