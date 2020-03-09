The time has finally arrived for individuals to make their voices heard by voting for first place from the Top 3 winners in each category that have been chosen to be part of Best of Texoma 2020.

The long process of nominations and runoffs to determine the final Top 3 winners in the recording-breaking 213 categories of Best of Texoma 2020 has come to a close. Now, the final round of voting to select the first-place winner in each of those categories will begin March 10 and will run through March 20.

“This year’s voting participation during just the nomination phase has been record shattering and has resulted in the 2020 Best of Texoma being the biggest and best ever, without question,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “Best of Texoma is known as the gold-star, word-of-mouth recommendation on what businesses in our community are the best as determined by our readers and voters in the community. And, we’re excited to add all of this year’s winners to those ranks. The public’s votes alone are what decide the eventual winners, so community participation is absolutely essential.”

Voting in this final round of the process will be online, only through www.BestofTexoma.com. All the winners, including those that receive first-place votes, will be announced at this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on May 2 and will also be featured in the annual 2020 Best of Texoma Magazine.

“The 2020 Best of Texoma Gala will follow our commitment to making this year’s program the biggest and best ever,” Rodriguez said. “Last year, we reached the maximum capacity that any event venue in our entire community could comfortably host, thus making the Best of Texoma Gala the largest event ever held in Texoma. This made us rethink the celebration location and look for something that has never been done here in Texoma: We are constructing a temporary 20,000 square-foot heated and cooled structure on the grounds of the Historic Woodlawn Country Club. This will increase our capacity. But, based our attendance from last year and the hundreds on that waiting list who could not attend due to space limitation, this new space may likely reach capacity very quickly. In fact, before we even kick off the final round of voting, we already have a waiting list of businesses that want tickets to celebrate their wins on the big night of the celebration.”

Additional details about this year’s event will be revealed in the weeks to come.

This year’s contest has attracted more suggestions, more nominations and more votes than in any previous year, thus demonstrating the public’s support for and interest in the effort to select and honor the best of the best in the Texoma community. In fact, for the second time in the awards’ history, voting in the nomination phase was so tight in some categories (double the number of categories from last year), it resulted in a runoff vote to decide the Top 3 for this final voting phase.

For the Best of Texoma Gala, which is in its fourth year, winners will be invited to a special awards dinner on the historic grounds of Woodlawn Country Club. Chandler Foreman, Miss Texas 2019, will serve as the master of ceremonies for this year’s gala. The first-place winners in attendance in each category will be announced during the event, and those results will then be published in the Best of Texoma Magazine, which is scheduled to be released in the week following the gala.

Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow the guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2020 cycle. Already this year, 542 accounts have been disqualified because of this.

Online ballots for the final round of Best of Texoma 2020, which will begin at 12:01 a.m. March 10, must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 20 to be considered.

Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors. Votes are counted and audited by an independent third party.

See full contest rules at www.bestoftexoma.com. If your business is a top 3 winner and you would like to know more about participating in Best of Texoma at no cost, please contact 903-893-8181 for information.