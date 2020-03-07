State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, the longest serving Austin Democrat in the Texas House, will enter the as yet unscheduled special election for a soon-to-be vacant seat in the state Senate.

Rodriguez, 48, will formally launch his campaign Saturday morning with a message that he is best suited to replace Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, who is leaving office April 30 for a job in academia.

"I have the 18 years of House experience, the temperament and the ability to build consensus when I can. I'm kind of known for that in the House," Rodriguez told the American-Statesman on Friday.

"I'm not afraid of a fight," he said, pointing to his vocal opposition to abortion regulations and a bill to ban transgender-friendly bathroom policies in previous legislative sessions.

"But I also know there's a time to try to work hard for consensus when you can to try to help your constituents," Rodriguez said. "If you're going to be a progressive like I am, you have to be a progressive who fights for consensus."

Rodriguez is the first candidate to announce a bid to replace Watson, who is leaving office to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

After his 11 a.m. campaign announcement at B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub at Mueller, Rodriguez plans to attend 10 grassroots events in Watson’s district, which includes the northern two-thirds of Travis County and all of Bastrop County.

Rodriguez’s electoral path was substantially smoothed when three other Austin Democrats — state Reps. Donna Howard, Celia Israel and Gina Hinojosa — looked into running for the Senate but backed away, instead throwing their support to Rodriguez.

Other potential candidates include Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, who has named a campaign treasurer, the first step toward a campaign, and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who placed an item on the Travis County Commissioners Court’s Tuesday meeting agenda to discuss her potential resignation and replacement.

The Texas Constitution requires county officials to resign from office before running for the Legislature, and the agenda item allows commissioners to "consider and take appropriate action on a possible vacancy ... including but not limited to accepting resignation of County Judge."

The agenda item also discusses appointing former Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe or somebody else — though no other names are given — to serve as interim county judge.

Others who have expressed an interest include Austin lawyer and Democratic donor Adam Loewy, Austin immigration lawyer Chito Vela III and Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer.

Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet scheduled the special election, which could take place as early as May 2.

Rodriguez, who would not have to quit the House to run for the Senate, said he delayed his announcement until after Tuesday’s primary, in which he received 79% of the vote to defeat his first Democratic challenger since 2002, when he came in second in a six-way primary before winning the runoff by 120 votes.

If elected to the Senate, where Republicans currently have a 19-12 advantage, Rodriguez said he hopes to continue pressing for affordable housing, addressing childhood hunger and helping high school graduates enter the work force or gain college credit to slash tuition costs.

"I'm running, and I’m just going to put my head down and work, talk to as many voters as possible," he said.