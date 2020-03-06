A 38-year-old Katy man has been indicted for federal drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced recently.

Paul Andrew Cabiro was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 4 and charged with possession with intent to distribute LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a release sent out by Brown’s office.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 21 Cabiro was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate-10in Beaumont. During the stop, a narcotics canine alerted on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 480 dosage units of LSD, approximately 48.2 grams of methamphetamine., approximately 48 grams of cocaine, approximately 53.2 grams of “China White” heroin, and approximately 68.4 grams of “tar” heroin, two firearms and over $10,000 cash.

If convicted, Cabiro faces up to life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Rapp.