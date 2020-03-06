Denison has called off the May 2 City Council election. None of the current seat holders drawing opposition.

Calling off the election has saved the city $9,000

City Secretary Christine Wallentine said since both candidates were running unopposed, the election could be canceled allowing the council to declare the candidates as elected under state law.

Council member J.C Doty filed to run for the single member district 3, place 3. Kris Spiegel was the only applicant for at-large place five. Both men will remain in their current seats for the coming term.