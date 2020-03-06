A Bangladeshi national residing in Tapachula, Mexico, pleaded guilty in Texas federal court to his role in a scheme to smuggle aliens from Mexico into the United States.

Mohamad Milon Hossain, 39, admitted that from March 2017 to June 2019, he conspired to bring, and brought, Bangladeshi nationals to the United States at the Texas border in exchange for payment, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Hossain operated out of Tapachula, Mexico, where he maintained a hotel that housed aliens on their way to the United States. Hossain provided plane tickets and other assistance for the aliens to travel from Tapachula to Monterrey, Mexico where co-conspirator Moktar Hossain assisted their illegal crossing into the United States.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana accepted the guilty plea. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

“Hossain’s brazen scheme to smuggle Bangladeshi aliens into the United States put our national security at risk,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division om tje re;ease. “This guilty plea underscores the Department’s commitment to working with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to disrupt the flow of illegal aliens into the United States and bring human smugglers to justice.”

“Border Security is national security,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick of the Southern District of Texas in the release. “Our DHS law enforcement partners work on both sides of the border to make sure it is secure. The Southern District of Texas is on the front line of the fight against illegal immigration and we will continue to lead the nation in doing so.”

“This plea is a clear statement that defendants who smuggle illegal aliens across the United States border for profit will face consequences in a U.S. courtroom,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio in the release.

Trial Attorneys James Hepburn and Erin Cox of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.