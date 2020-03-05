Sherman Police are searching for an assault suspect who sent his girlfriend to the hospital after allegedly throwing a portable speaker at her head last weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 and occurred at a hotel in the 2900 block of Michelle Drive.

“The victim reported that her boyfriend threw a portable speaker at her during an argument,” Mullen said. “It struck her in the face causing several significant lacerations.”

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

If apprehended, the suspect could be charged with family violence aggravated assault.

“Family or relationship-related disputes should never escalate to the point of violence,” Mullen said. “If there’s an issue that has the potential to become violent, it’s always best to remove yourself from that situation. The State of Texas and the Sherman Police Department take these crimes very seriously and we investigate these cases to the fullest extent.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.