Possession — On Feb. 28, a Sherman officer initiated a traffic stop against a driver in the 300 block of S. Cherry Street. During the stop one of the male occupants in the vehicle advised he had marijuana on his person. Less than two ounces of marijuana was seized and offense report was generated.

Assault — On Feb. 29, police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Centennial Street in reference to a disturbance between two males. Sherman Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the men involved and both reported that the other had initiated a physical altercation. A third-party witness was interviewed and advised officers that one male started the fight by pushing and punching the other. The suspect was identified and arrested for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Theft — An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W. Forrest Avenue on Feb. 29 after receiving a theft report. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the male complainant, who advised that suspects had stolen property from his vehicle and yard. A report for theft under $30,000 was filed.

Possession —On Feb. 29, A Sherman Police officer stopped a motorist in the 3900 block of S. U.S. Highway 75 for a speeding violation. During the stop, a male passenger was found to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. The male subject was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Harassment — An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Park Place on Feb. 29 after fielding a harassment call from a female complainant. The complainant advised that a subject made numerous calls to her, used vulgar language and made threats. A report for harassment was generated.

Found firearm — On Feb. 29, Sherman Police responded to the 1700 block of W. Oakhill Drive in reference to a found firearm. Officers located a rifle, which was later determined to be stolen. The firearm was recovered and report for found property was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — Sherman dispatchers received a call of a vehicle crash and potentially-intoxicated driver in the 1100 block of W. Taylor Street on Feb. 29. Sherman Police were called to the scene and determined that the reported driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DWI and was booked into the Grayson County jail.

Assault — On March 1, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of N. Rex Cruse Drive in reference in an assault call. Upon arrival, the female victim advised the officer that her boyfriend had assaulted her. The victim sustained minor injuries which supported her claim of an assault. The boyfriend remained at the scene but refused to provide a statement. He was subsequently arrested for family violence assault.

Theft — Sherman Police responded to the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway on March 1 in reference to a theft report at Dollar General. Store staff advised that a female suspect had stolen $150 worth of clothing and left the scene. A report for theft under $750 was filed.

Assault — On March, 1 Sherman dispatchers received a call reporting a physical altercation between multiple male subjects and a pregnant female in the 900 block of S. Travis Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with all parties involved. The female advised that she was not assaulted, but was pushed by one of the male subjects. No injuries were reported, but a report for assault by contact was generated.

Assault — A Sherman officer responded to the 200 block of E. Colorado Street on March 1 following a disturbance call. An initial investigation revealed that husband and wife had engaged in an argument and the husband then choked his wife. The male suspect was arrested and charged with family violence assault, impeding breath.

Burglary of a vehicle — On March 3, a male complainant called Sherman Police to report a vehicle burglary in the 1800 block of E. May Avenue. The complainant stated that the vehicle break-in happened sometime between March 2-3 and an unknown suspect stole property. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was generated.

Credit card abuse — A female complainant called Sherman Police on March 3 to report unauthorized use of her credit card. The complainant stated that someone used her card without permission at a business in the 600 block of Northcreek Drive sometime betwen Jan. 15 and March 2. A report was filed for credit card abuse.

Burglary — On March 3, Sherman Police were dipatched to the 2700 block of S. Travis Street in rference to disturbance involving three female subjects. Officers arrived on scene and learned two of the women had unlawfully entered an apartment intending to assault the third woman invovled. No injuries were reported and an incident report was filed for burglary of habitation.

Driving while intoxicated — Sherman Police responded to the 2300 block of W. Houston Street on March 3 in reference to a major vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene and learned one of the drivers involved in the crash had the fled the scene. A witness was able to obtain a license plate on the male suspect’s vehicle and he was later located in an apartment complex parking lot. Officers administered a field sobriety test and determined the man to be intoxicated. The driver was ultimately arrested for DWI and was booked into the Grayson County Jail.