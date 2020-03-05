Sherman Police were forced to search the Walmart on U.S. Highway 82 early Wednesday morning after someone phoned in a false bomb threat to the store.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the business shortly after midnight when staff received the call. No injuries were reported and the store was not evacuated.

“Officers investigated the scene but were unable to locate any evidence which substantiated the threat,” Mullen said.

The department’s investigation is ongoing a report was filed for making a terroristic threat.

