Five Star Storage received the OK from the city of Denison to expand it’s facility.

The firm recently requested a conditional-use permit and site plan to add a covered 15,840 square foot open-air boat and RV storage expansion with additional parking spaces. The City Council approved the permit at its meeting Monday night. The site plan had previously been approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Denison City Planner Bill Medina said the plans were very similar to what the firm already had on site before requesting the council approve the permit. He also said the plans were in line with the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan.

