A McKinney man was indicted this week on a slew of child porn charges. Jonathan Neece, 37, is facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were also indicted this week:

Zachary McEwan, 22, of Gainesville — assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions;

Jennifer Garcia, 37, of Denison — evading with a motor vehicle;

Brandon Twito, 38, o f Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Troy Boggs, 47, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John Brothers,41, of Denton — five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one of tamper with physical evidence;

Christy Holmes, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance ( MDMA);

Keith Schreiber, 46,of Denton — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Measles, 40, of Savoy — failure to appear;

Megan Lamb,27, of Denison — failure to appear;

Joshuah Phelps, 40, of Pottsboro — failure to appear;

Mark McDougall, 18, of Denison —aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Norris, Michael, 37, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Loren Haynes, 52,of Sherman — injury to a child or elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury; I

Ronald Spinks, 36, of Collinsville — delivery of a controlled substance to a minor (marijuana);

Claud Blackburn Jr., 46, of Lawton, Oklahoma — burglary of building;

Brian Humphries, 32, of Lawton, Oklahoma —burglary of building;

Ashley Humphries, 30, of Lawton, Oklahoma —burglary of building;

Brianna Cooksey, 21, of Pottsboro — theft of property;

Virginia Hesser, 45, of Van Alstyne — credit/debit card abuse elderly;

Michael Hagen, 29, of Gordonville — obstruction/retaliation;

Kevin Hayden, 35, of Sadler — cruelty non‐livestock animal;

Jennifer Wheeler, 37, of Bells — two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;

Marian Obrien, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (heroin), possession of a controlled substance with intent (alprazolam);

Kiletha Walker,64, of Pottsboro —six counts of theft of property;

Linda Voisine‐Wright, 56, of Denison — two counts of theft of property;

Destiny Thompson, 20, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cody Weiss, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christopher Ham, 18, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannbinol);

Debra McDuffey, 67, of Sherman — theft of a controlled substance (hydrocodone);

Jessica Little, 32, of Denison — three counts of credit or debit card abuse;

Tyler Mullens, 25, of Denison — burglary of habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ruben Rubio, 19, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Amber Sanders, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Bradly Scott, 27, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

Json Jones, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Shomo, 18, of Denison — burglary of building;

Jordan Romans, 18, of Denison — burglary of building;

Sara Wilson‐Walton,37, of Mead, Oklahoma — burglary of building and theft of property;

Britney Moore, 33, of Denison — two counts of child abuse neglect false report;

Michael Heironimus, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Ronnie Hall, 68, of Denison —deadly conduct discharge firearm;

Lacey Griffith, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Richard Brown, 58, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

William Sloan, 23, of Sherman — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

John Humburd,30, of Sherman — robbery;

Kyron Knight, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Holder, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Lukisha Davis, 39, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jeramie Morley, 37, of Sherman — robbery;

Kevin Sterling, 61, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Darin Ross, 59, of Whitewright — Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Julio Jimenez, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

William Houston III, 27, of Denison — continuous violence against family;

Sara Wilson‐Walton, 37, of Mead, Oklahoma —theft property;

Roemello Hagood, 23, of Kyle — evading Arrest with a motor vehicle.