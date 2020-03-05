Denison entrepreneurs Ross and Crystal Perkins took a big step towards expanding their business Monday night.

The couple own Texoma Woodworks LLC., which provides custom cabinet work in a shop that had previously been located at 403 West Coffin in Denison. Now, the business is set to expand with some direction from the city.

Monday night, Denison City Council approved a conditional-use permit that would allow the business to add a new services to its existing offering as it moves into its new location at 1611 West Morton Street.

Ross Perkins said the cabinet shop has been in business for 10 years and the business had focused primarily on serving the builders in the area. When they set out to find a larger location to accommodate all the growth, the city stepped in and provided the business an opportunity to expand into a new area: retail services.

“There is so much growth in the area,” Crystal Perkins said. “The opportunity arose for us to renovate an existing structure that sat here on a main thoroughfare in Denison. The city had a desire to see that building restored. The opportunity presented itself to us to improve our work environment and improve the face of the community. The attention this location has gotten has helped us expand our business.”

Ross Perkins said the city wanted them to add a retail space that included a showroom floor as a part of the permit approval process. With that, he said the couple could provide a new angle to the business.

“If you want a single cabinet we can design that and put it into production,” Ross Perkins said. “It is something different that is not offered in the area. If someone can dream up something we can do it.”

The couple are already taking orders for customer cabinets while finalizing the work on the property getting ready for a grand opening within the next few months.

Crystal Perkins said the showroom area will feature cabinets customers can use to get an idea. Then there is a window looking out into the manufacturing area where the customer can see what goes into the process to help them come up with ideas for their particular project.

“This is very important to our family,” Crystal Perkins said at the meeting Monday. “We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place to fulfill this vision for our family and for Denison. We have a lot of communication with builders and contractors in the area that extend all the way into North Dallas into Oklahoma that think this is a great thing for our city.”

“We are so appreciative of the improvements you have made to that building. You have made an impact that can’t be measured.” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said Monday night.

Ross Perkins said he is excited to expand the business and bring new jobs to the area. Right now he said it’s a small crew of less than 10. He said there is room for as many as 15 but he hopes to expand even more. He said he could accommodate as many as 30-40 workers in the future if the market would allow it.

