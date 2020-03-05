Kayla Perez

Thursday

Mar 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM


Students from Alice Independent School District recently participated in the Coastal Bend Regional History Day at Texas A&M University – Kingsville. Several students who participated advanced to state.


State Qualifiers are:


Junior Level


Juan Garcia, Jaime Garza, Lucas Walker, Ezekiel Martinez for Group Documentary


Megan Salinas for Individual Documentary


Cameron Timmons for Individual Documentary


Kaident Fernandez for IndividualWebsite


Gabriel Molina for Individual Website


Olivia Garza and Rylee Weir for Group Performance


Anissa Flores, Caleb Flores, Tristan Quintana and Emily Rivadeneyra for Group Performance


Mia Garcia, Lexis Hernandez, Celeste Herrera, Isabella Pena, Stephanie Solis Group Performance


Brooke Castillo and Liana Garcia for Group Exhibit


Tara Gonzalez and Danielle Gonzalez for Group Exhibit


Kloe Fox for Individual Exhibit


Jacob Gonzalez for Individual Exhibit


Aden Tunchez for Individual Exhibit


Senior Level


John Lemon for Individual Performance


Celeste Torres and Isela Torres for Group Website


Lauren Bunch for Research Paper


Samara Mendoza for Research Paper


Marco Ruiz for Individual Exhibit


Samantha Pierce for Individual Exhibit


Thomas Hinojosa and Abel Martinez for Group Exhibit


Zach Vela for Individual Website


Jacquelyne Perez Saenz and Betty-Mae Rodriguez for Group Performance


State Alternates are:


Junior Level


Jaelynn Carlton for Individual Website


Rhianna Amador, Gabriella Gonzalez and Deidra Lopez for Group Exhibit


Senior Level


Joncarlo Lomas and Aiden Rosadillo Wilde for Group Exhibit


Grabiel Silva for Research Paper