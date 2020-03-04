At the direction of the Denison Police Department, Scott Middle School in Denison experienced a brief lock down Tuesday afternoon

A news release issued Tuesday afternoon by Denison Independent School District said, Denison PD contact the administration at Scott Middle School asking the campus be placed on lock down mode. The police were working in the area near the campus, but the release said the work did not affect the school.

Within a matter of minutes, police had resolved the situation and informed SMS administration the campus could return to normal operations.

DISD Public Information Coordinator Brian Eaves said the lock down was very brief, lasting 5-7 minutes.

“As part of our procedure with the Denison Police Department if they have something they are dealing with that is within close proximity to one of our campuses they will contact our administration and request the school be locked down,” Eaves said. “It was close to the end of the school day. They were making sure there were no kids being released during this event.”

During the lock down students were not allowed to leave the classroom they were in. Students were not allowed in the halls or outside. Eaves said it was a pretty basic incident that followed standard procedure.

“Denison ISD thanks the Denison Police Department for the consistent concern for the safety and security of Denison ISD students and staff,” the release read.

The Denison Police Department could not be reached for comment on the incident.