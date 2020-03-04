Denison set to spend $441,567 on street repairs this spring. The City Council awarded a contract to 5W Contracting, LLC on Monday night to provide asphalt overlay for a number of streets in the city this spring.

The roads that will receive repairs under this contract include the 600-700 block of North Lamar; 1000 North 5th; 1000 North 6th; 1000 North Lamar; 100, 200 and 300 East Monterey; 100 East Day; 100 West Day; 500 East Shepherd; 1000 West Sears and 200 West Woodard Alley.

The repairs are part of the city’s annual repairs.

“It is a new street pavements over the roads that should last about 10 to 15 years,” City Manager Jud Rex said in a phone interview. “We spend quite a bit of money on it. This will complete about 21 streets. It is a significant amount of work residents can expect to see it take place this spring.”

Denison Carrie Jones the maintenance program was started in 2016 and the city has spent approximately $3.2 million dollars on overlays and micro paving throughout the city.

“This year we are focusing on the east side of town,” she said.

The city is also beginning some major street repair projects throughout the city that include work on Loy Lake Road, Flora Lane and the multi-year Main Street renovation also set to begin this year.

