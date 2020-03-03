BRYAN COUNTY - The unofficial results of the 22 Bryan County voting precincts for the 2020 Presidential Primary have been released.
A total of 2,229 Republican and 2,410 Democrat votes were cast via absentee mail and in-person ballots as well as by voters on Election Day.
The unofficial results are as follows:
FOR PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN Total votes/percentage
Matthew John Matern 7 /.31%
Zoltan G. Istvan 6/.27%
Donald J. Trump 2,174/97.53%
Joe Walsh 37/1.66%
Bob Ely 3/.13%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2/.09%
FOR PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT Total votes/percentage
Deval Patrick 5 /.21%
Marianna Williamson 23 /.95%
Joseph R. Biden 901 /37.39%
Tom Steyer 48 /1.99
Amy Klobuchar 71 /2.95%
Michael Bennet 31 /1.29%
Bernie Sanders 554 /22.99%
Julian Castro 10 /.41%
Andrew Yang 31 / 1.29%
Pete Buttigieg 41 / 1.70%
Tulsi Gabbard 63 / 2.61%
Michael R. Bloomberg 389/16.14%
Elizabeth Warren 233 / 9.67%
Cory Booker 10 / .41%