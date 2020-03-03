Staff report

Tuesday

Mar 3, 2020 at 7:57 PM Mar 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM


BRYAN COUNTY - The unofficial results of the 22 Bryan County voting precincts for the 2020 Presidential Primary have been released.


A total of 2,229 Republican and 2,410 Democrat votes were cast via absentee mail and in-person ballots as well as by voters on Election Day.


The unofficial results are as follows:


FOR PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN Total votes/percentage


Matthew John Matern 7 /.31%


Zoltan G. Istvan 6/.27%


Donald J. Trump 2,174/97.53%


Joe Walsh 37/1.66%


Bob Ely 3/.13%


Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2/.09%


FOR PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT Total votes/percentage


Deval Patrick 5 /.21%


Marianna Williamson 23 /.95%


Joseph R. Biden 901 /37.39%


Tom Steyer 48 /1.99


Amy Klobuchar 71 /2.95%


Michael Bennet 31 /1.29%


Bernie Sanders 554 /22.99%


Julian Castro 10 /.41%


Andrew Yang 31 / 1.29%


Pete Buttigieg 41 / 1.70%


Tulsi Gabbard 63 / 2.61%


Michael R. Bloomberg 389/16.14%


Elizabeth Warren 233 / 9.67%


Cory Booker 10 / .41%