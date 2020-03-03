BRYAN COUNTY - The unofficial results of the 22 Bryan County voting precincts for the 2020 Presidential Primary have been released.

A total of 2,229 Republican and 2,410 Democrat votes were cast via absentee mail and in-person ballots as well as by voters on Election Day.

The unofficial results are as follows:

FOR PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN Total votes/percentage

Matthew John Matern 7 /.31%

Zoltan G. Istvan 6/.27%

Donald J. Trump 2,174/97.53%

Joe Walsh 37/1.66%

Bob Ely 3/.13%

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2/.09%

FOR PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT Total votes/percentage

Deval Patrick 5 /.21%

Marianna Williamson 23 /.95%

Joseph R. Biden 901 /37.39%

Tom Steyer 48 /1.99

Amy Klobuchar 71 /2.95%

Michael Bennet 31 /1.29%

Bernie Sanders 554 /22.99%

Julian Castro 10 /.41%

Andrew Yang 31 / 1.29%

Pete Buttigieg 41 / 1.70%

Tulsi Gabbard 63 / 2.61%

Michael R. Bloomberg 389/16.14%

Elizabeth Warren 233 / 9.67%

Cory Booker 10 / .41%