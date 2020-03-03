At the direction of the Denison Police Department, Scott Middle School in Denison experienced a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon at the request of the Denison Police Department.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Denison PD contact the administration at Scott Middle School asking the campus be placed on lockdown mode. The police were working in the area near the campus. The release said the situation did not affect the school.

Within a matter of minutes police had resolved the situation and informed Scott Middle School administration the campus could return to normal.

“Denison ISD thanks the Denison Police Department for the consistent concern for the safety and security of Denison ISD students and staff,” the release read.