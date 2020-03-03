Durant Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people Monday.

Kyon Gray, 35, is charged with the alleged killing of Jarrick Hageon and Jessica Espinoza, a woman with whom Gray reportedly shared two children.

Durant Police Det. Drew Hale said officers were dispatched to a residence in 1100 block of Stonebrook Circle at approximately 11 a.m. following a shots fired call. Police arrived on scene and found Hageon deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

An unknown number of children were home at the time of the shooting and investigators were able to identify Gray as the suspected shooter.

At approximately 2 p.m., authorities located and stopped Gray’s vehicle on U.S. Highway 70, east of Durant, and placed him under arrest. But within roughly an hour, officials also located Espinoza’s body in a vehicle on2500 block of Sunnyside Road. The mother of five was found shot to death.

Hale said an interview has been conducted with Gray, but as of Tuesday morning, he was unable to provide any details on Gray’s supposed motive or connection to Hageon. It was unclear whether either of Gray’s and Espinoza’s children witnessed the killings.

Gray remained in the Bryan County Jail Tuesday, but a facility spokesperson said Gray had not yet appeared before the judge. Information about Gray’s charges and bond information was not yet available. It was unknown whether Gray has appointed an attorney.

Durant Intermediate School and Durant Middle School were both placed on lock down as a precaution after the first shooting, but the restriction was lifted a short time later.

No additional suspects are wanted in connection with the shootings and the matter remains under investigation.

