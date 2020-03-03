President/Vice-President
Matthew John Matern 26
Zoltan G. Istvan 4
Donald J. Trump 13,421
Joe Walsh 85
Bill Weld 47
Bob Ely 8
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 36
Uncommitted 390
U. S. SENATOR
Mark Yancey 1,456
John Cornyn 10,080
Virgil Bierschwale 112
John Anthony Castro 393
Dwayne Stovall. 1,594
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
John Ratcliffe 13,591
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton. 5,512
James “Jim” Wright. 7,480
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht. 13,188
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term
Jane Bland. 13,131
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd. 13,165
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby. 13,144
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3
Gina Parker. 6,028
Bert Richardson. 6,860
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary. 13,113
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9
David Newell. 13,092
Member, State Board Of Education, District 9
Keven M. Ellis. 13,068
State Representative District 62
Reggie Smith. 13,364
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3
David Evans. 13,114
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6
David L. Bridges. 13,067
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8
Bill Whitehill. 13,054
District Judge, 15th Judicial District
Jim Fallon. 13,295
District Judge, 59th Judicial District
Larry Phillips. 13,303
Criminal District Attorney Grayson County
J. Brett Smith. 13,172
Sheriff
Tom Watt. 13,429
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Bruce Stidham. 13,440
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Jeremy Roberts. 942
Jeff Whitmire. 2,214
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Colby Meals. 1,451
Phyllis James. 2,384
Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
Larry Atherton. 4,312
County Constable Precinct 1
Thomas Carter. 4,242
County Constable Precinct 2
Mike Putman. 3,818
County Constable Precinct 3
Todd Booher. 2,673
County Constable Precinct 4
Daniel Moores. 681
William R. (Bob) Douglas. 1,690
County Chair
Barbara Woodroof. 13,141
Precinct Chair
Precinct 105
George Woodroof. 616
Kaaren J. Teuber. 300
1. Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. Yes
2. Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. Yes
3. Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. Yes
4. Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. Yes
5. Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. Yes
6. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. Yes
7. Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. Yes
8. Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. Yes
9. Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. Yes
10. Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. Yes