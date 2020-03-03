President/Vice-President

Matthew John Matern 26

Zoltan G. Istvan 4

Donald J. Trump 13,421

Joe Walsh 85

Bill Weld 47

Bob Ely 8

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 36

Uncommitted 390

U. S. SENATOR

Mark Yancey 1,456

John Cornyn 10,080

Virgil Bierschwale 112

John Anthony Castro 393

Dwayne Stovall. 1,594

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

John Ratcliffe 13,591

Railroad Commissioner

Ryan Sitton. 5,512

James “Jim” Wright. 7,480

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht. 13,188

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term

Jane Bland. 13,131

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd. 13,165

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby. 13,144

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Gina Parker. 6,028

Bert Richardson. 6,860

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary. 13,113

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9

David Newell. 13,092

Member, State Board Of Education, District 9

Keven M. Ellis. 13,068

State Representative District 62

Reggie Smith. 13,364

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3

David Evans. 13,114

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6

David L. Bridges. 13,067

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8

Bill Whitehill. 13,054

District Judge, 15th Judicial District

Jim Fallon. 13,295

District Judge, 59th Judicial District

Larry Phillips. 13,303

Criminal District Attorney Grayson County

J. Brett Smith. 13,172

Sheriff

Tom Watt. 13,429

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Bruce Stidham. 13,440

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Jeremy Roberts. 942

Jeff Whitmire. 2,214

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Colby Meals. 1,451

Phyllis James. 2,384

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1

Larry Atherton. 4,312

County Constable Precinct 1

Thomas Carter. 4,242

County Constable Precinct 2

Mike Putman. 3,818

County Constable Precinct 3

Todd Booher. 2,673

County Constable Precinct 4

Daniel Moores. 681

William R. (Bob) Douglas. 1,690

County Chair

Barbara Woodroof. 13,141

Precinct Chair

Precinct 105

George Woodroof. 616

Kaaren J. Teuber. 300

1. Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. Yes

2. Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. Yes

3. Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. Yes

4. Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. Yes

5. Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. Yes

6. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. Yes

7. Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. Yes

8. Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. Yes

9. Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. Yes

10. Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. Yes