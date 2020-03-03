By Jerrie Whiteley Herald Democrat

Tuesday

Mar 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM Mar 3, 2020 at 9:58 PM


President/Vice-President


Matthew John Matern 26


Zoltan G. Istvan 4


Donald J. Trump 13,421


Joe Walsh 85


Bill Weld 47


Bob Ely 8


Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 36


Uncommitted 390


U. S. SENATOR


Mark Yancey 1,456


John Cornyn 10,080


Virgil Bierschwale 112


John Anthony Castro 393


Dwayne Stovall. 1,594


U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4


John Ratcliffe 13,591


Railroad Commissioner


Ryan Sitton. 5,512


James “Jim” Wright. 7,480


Chief Justice, Supreme Court


Nathan Hecht. 13,188


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term


Jane Bland. 13,131


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7


Jeff Boyd. 13,165


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8


Brett Busby. 13,144


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3


Gina Parker. 6,028


Bert Richardson. 6,860


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4


Kevin Patrick Yeary. 13,113


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9


David Newell. 13,092


Member, State Board Of Education, District 9


Keven M. Ellis. 13,068


State Representative District 62


Reggie Smith. 13,364


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3


David Evans. 13,114


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6


David L. Bridges. 13,067


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8


Bill Whitehill. 13,054


District Judge, 15th Judicial District


Jim Fallon. 13,295


District Judge, 59th Judicial District


Larry Phillips. 13,303


Criminal District Attorney Grayson County


J. Brett Smith. 13,172


Sheriff


Tom Watt. 13,429


County Tax Assessor-Collector


Bruce Stidham. 13,440


County Commissioner Precinct 1


Jeremy Roberts. 942


Jeff Whitmire. 2,214


County Commissioner Precinct 3


Colby Meals. 1,451


Phyllis James. 2,384


Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1


Larry Atherton. 4,312


County Constable Precinct 1


Thomas Carter. 4,242


County Constable Precinct 2


Mike Putman. 3,818


County Constable Precinct 3


Todd Booher. 2,673


County Constable Precinct 4


Daniel Moores. 681


William R. (Bob) Douglas. 1,690


County Chair


Barbara Woodroof. 13,141


Precinct Chair


Precinct 105


George Woodroof. 616


Kaaren J. Teuber. 300


1. Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. Yes


2. Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. Yes


3. Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. Yes


4. Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. Yes


5. Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. Yes


6. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. Yes


7. Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. Yes


8. Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. Yes


9. Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. Yes


10. Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. Yes