A fairly good number of Grayson County voters cast early ballots for the March 3 Primary. Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said 7,800 voters took advantage of the two week period of early voting.

That is not as high as the 9,432 people who cast early ballots in the 2016 primary, but it is higher than the 6,100 who cast early ballots for the 2018 primary.

“It has been busy today,” Patterson said of election day voting, noting that more than 5,700 people had voted by 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She said she could not release any additional details about early votes cast until after the polls closed on Tuesday evening.

That would mean that 13,500 people had cast ballots so far Tuesday for the 2020 primaries which could put this year’s votes on par to beat out the total number of people who cast ballots in the 2018 primary. There were 15,124 votes cast in that primary total. In 2016, there were 24,796 votes cast in the primary out of 74,599 registered voters.

The most talked about local spots on the election ballot in Grayson County were likely the two commissioners court races and the one constable race.

Incumbents Jeff Whitmire, Precinct 1, and Phyllis James, Precinct 3, took on challengers Jeremy Roberts and Colby Meals respectively.