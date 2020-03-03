Denison Police are looking for a burglary suspect who was caught on camera while combing through someone's car this week.

In a social media post published Monday, the department did not list a location but said the break-in occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 10. A security camera captured images of the male suspect, who made off with cash, credit and debit cards and the victim's driver's license.

Those able to identify the suspect are encouraged to call Denison Police Det. J. Watt at 903-465-2422, extension 2323, or send an email to jwatt@cityofdenison.com.

For more local crime news, follow the Herald Democrat in print or online at https://www.heralddemocrat.com/crime.