In Grayson County, Democrat Vice President Joe Biden carried the day beating out Bernie Sanders as the Democratic Nominee for President. Biden received nearly twice as many votes as Sanders.

The rest of the Democratic ticket fell as follows Tuesday night in Grayson County:

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

Amy Klobuchar 141 votes;

Michael R. Bloomberg, 1,015 votes;

JuliÁn Castro 6 votes;

Tulsi Gabbard 20 votes;

Cory Booker 9 votes;

Elizabeth Warren 510 votes;

Andrew Yang 14 votes;

Michael Bennet 5 vote;

Deval Patrick 3 votes;

Pete Buttigieg 237 votes;

Tom Steyer 28 votes;

Robby Wells 4 votes;

Bernie Sanders 1,542 votes;

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente3 votes;

John K. Delaney 5 votes;

Marianne Williamson 5 votes;

Joseph R. Biden 2,365 votes;

U. S. SENATOR

Victor Hugo Harris 348 votes;

Adrian Ocegueda 122 votes;

Chris Bell 501 votes;

Jack Daniel Foster Jr. 168 votes;

Mary “MJ” Hegar 1,09 votes;

Royce West 908 votes;

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 477 votes;

Amanda K. Edwards 638 votes;

Michael Cooper 267 votes;

Annie “MamÁ” Garcia 573 votes;

Sema Hernandez 235 votes;

D. R. Hunter 136 votes;

U. S. Representative District 4

Russell Foster 5063 votes;

Railroad Commissioner

Kelly Stone 1,723 votes;

Mark Watson 1,160 votes;

Chrysta CastaÑeda 1,254 votes;

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 1,150 votes;

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Amy Clark Meachum 4,505 votes;

Jerry Zimmerer 877 votes;

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - unexpired term

Larry Praeger 1,604 votes;

Kathy Cheng 3,745 votes;

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Staci Williams 3,700 votes;

Brandy Voss 1,634 votes;

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana 3,491 votes;

Peter Kelly 1,798 votes;

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3

William Pieratt Demond 552 votes;

Elizabeth Davis Frizell 3,745 votes;

Dan Wood 994 votes;

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Steven Miears 1,411 votes;

Tina Clinton 3,888 votes;

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Brandon Birmingham 5,130 votes;

Member, State Board Of Education, District 9

Brenda Davis 5,245 votes;

State Representative District 62

Gary D. Thomas 5,186 votes;

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3

Bonnie Lee Goldstein 5,229 votes;

Justice, 5TH Court ofAppeals District, Place 6

Craig Smith 5,144 votes;

Justice, 5TH Court of Appeals District, Place 8

Dennise Garcia 5,171 votes;

County Constable Precinct 2

Gwendolyn Tiki Braxton 1,772 votes;

County Chair

Glenn Melacon 5,177 votes;

Precinct Chair for Precinct 204

Marilynn Livingston 26 votes;

Pamela McGraw 39 votes;

Propositions:

Proposition 1

Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Yes 5,404 votes

No 414 votes

Proposition 2

Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Yes 5,410 votes

No 394 votes

Proposition 3

Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a ​responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Yes 5,659 votes

No 160 votes

Proposition 4

Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Yes 5,471 votes

No 334 votes

Proposition 5

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Yes 5,599 votes

No 202 votes

Proposition 6

Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Yes 5,603 votes

No 194 votes

Proposition 7

Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Yes 5,462 votes

No 336 votes

Proposition 8

Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, ​and ​gerrymandering?

Yes 5,511 votes

No 289 votes

Proposition 9

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Yes 5,600 votes

No 190 votes

Proposition 10

Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Yes 5,440 votes

No 336 votes

Proposition 11

Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

Yes 5,219

No 542