Sherman Police shot and killed a suspected bank robber at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and N. Travis Street Monday morning.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers were notified of a bank robbery in progress at First Texoma National Bank near FM 1417 and Hwy 82. Responding officers located the male suspect's vehicle, a white passenger car, near the intersection of Hwy 82 and North Travis Street and initiated a stop.

“Officers began the process of attempting to get the suspect detained and into custody,” Mullen said. “During that process, officers were forced to open fire at the suspect. The suspect did die from his injuries. “

No officers were injured in the incident and no injuries were reported during the bank robbery. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was armed. No other details were available Monday morning and the department's investigation is ongoing. Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

The Texas Rangers and members of the Grayson County District Attorney's Office were on scene Monday , as were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Grayson County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire-Rescue crews.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com