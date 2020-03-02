Grayson County leaders will continue to examine the county’s cyber security Tuesday when the commissioner’s court meets at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Last week, employees and residents had to deal with life without phone or internet access to county offices due to an attack from a piece of malware. This week, Grayson County Information and Technology Director Ken Miller will update the meeting attendees on the project of putting everything back together after the attack.

Last week, Miller said that approximately 10 of the county’s hundreds of computers were infiltrated by the ransomware called “Snatch.” He said the county was not asked for and did not pay a ransom.

In addition to discussing the recent attacks, commissioners will consider adopting a resolution supporting a project of the Van Alstyne Economic Development Corporation. The information provided in the commissioner’s court packet did not shed any light on what the Van Alstyne project might be.

County leaders will also discuss and take action to approve the request for the final replat of Lots 4 and 5 Gage Road Addition in Precinct 3 and discuss and take action to approve the replat of Sparkman Farm Additions Lots 1R and 2R in Precinct 1.

They will also receive into the minutes fully executed agreements to replay bridges on Farming Road at Choctaw Creek, and on Enterprise Road at Trib Harris Creek.