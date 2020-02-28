The competition is all over for this week’s Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show at Loy Park in Denison. The show’s intern Morgan McCullough released results from the competitions and provided courtesy photos including the following:

Market Lambs:

Grand Champion- Brilee Payne, Grayson County 4H

Reserve Grand Champion- Audrey Sethaler, Pottsboro FFA

Breeding Does:

Grand Champion- Carson Lewter, Tioga FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA

Market Goats:

Grand Champion- Cole Copeland, Pottsboro FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Emma Copeland, Pottsboro FFA

Breeding Rabbits:

Grand Champion- Maggie Barks, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Grace Joseph, Denison FFA

Market Rabbit Meat Pens:

Grand Champion- Zachary Farmer, Tom Bean FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Sarah Farmer, Tom Bean FFA

3rd Place- Jadin Hedges, Whitesboro FFA

4th Place- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA

5th Place- Brinlee Mullean, S&S FFA

Commercial Heifers:

Grand Champion- Ali Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Jack Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA

Junior Swine Showmanship:

Grand Champion- Kirby Lacy, Tom Bean FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Karsyn Johnson, Tioga FFA

3rd Place- Ryan Glen, Van Alstyne

Intermediate Swine Showmanship:

Grand Champion- Will Wilson, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA

3rd Place- Colt Carpenter, Whitesboro FFA

Senior Swine Showmanship:

Grand Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Gauge Cunningham, Tom Bean FFA

3rd Place- Delaney Hemming, Tom Bean FFA

Cattle Junior Showmanship

Champion- Logan Little, Grayson Co. 4H

Reserve Champion- Georgia Turner, Whitewright FFA

3rd Place- Beau London, Tioga FFA

Cattle Intermediate Showmanship

Champion- Hannah Cunningham, Collinsville FFA

Reserve Champion- Bentley London, Tioga FFA

3rd Place- Avery Diers, Gunter FFA

Cattle Senior Showmanship

Champion- Quinn Rasor, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Champion- Ramey Turner, Whitewright FFA

3rd Place- Emily Crump, Whitewright FFA

Grand Champion Overall- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA

Reserve Grand Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA

Dark OPB

Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA

White OPB

Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve- Hayden Mowrey, S&S FFA

Durocs

Champion- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA

Reserve Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA

Hampshires

Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA

Reserve Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA

Yorkshires

Champion- Hailey Pennington, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Champion- Bryson Lawrence, Van Alstyne FFA

Light Crosses

Champion- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA

Reserve Champion- Cassady Craddock, Gunter FFA

Dark Crosses

Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA

Reserve Champion- Carley Jezek, Tioga FFA

