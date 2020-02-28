Friday

The competition is all over for this week’s Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show at Loy Park in Denison. The show’s intern Morgan McCullough released results from the competitions and provided courtesy photos including the following:


Market Lambs:


Grand Champion- Brilee Payne, Grayson County 4H


Reserve Grand Champion- Audrey Sethaler, Pottsboro FFA


Breeding Does:


Grand Champion- Carson Lewter, Tioga FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA


Market Goats:


Grand Champion- Cole Copeland, Pottsboro FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Emma Copeland, Pottsboro FFA


Breeding Rabbits:


Grand Champion- Maggie Barks, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Grace Joseph, Denison FFA


Market Rabbit Meat Pens:


Grand Champion- Zachary Farmer, Tom Bean FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Sarah Farmer, Tom Bean FFA


3rd Place- Jadin Hedges, Whitesboro FFA


4th Place- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA


5th Place- Brinlee Mullean, S&S FFA


Commercial Heifers:


Grand Champion- Ali Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Jack Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA


Junior Swine Showmanship:


Grand Champion- Kirby Lacy, Tom Bean FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Karsyn Johnson, Tioga FFA


3rd Place- Ryan Glen, Van Alstyne


Intermediate Swine Showmanship:


Grand Champion- Will Wilson, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA


3rd Place- Colt Carpenter, Whitesboro FFA


Senior Swine Showmanship:


Grand Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Gauge Cunningham, Tom Bean FFA


3rd Place- Delaney Hemming, Tom Bean FFA


Cattle Junior Showmanship


Champion- Logan Little, Grayson Co. 4H


Reserve Champion- Georgia Turner, Whitewright FFA


3rd Place- Beau London, Tioga FFA


Cattle Intermediate Showmanship


Champion- Hannah Cunningham, Collinsville FFA


Reserve Champion- Bentley London, Tioga FFA


3rd Place- Avery Diers, Gunter FFA


Cattle Senior Showmanship


Champion- Quinn Rasor, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Champion- Ramey Turner, Whitewright FFA


3rd Place- Emily Crump, Whitewright FFA


Grand Champion Overall- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA


Reserve Grand Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA


Dark OPB


Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA


White OPB


Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve- Hayden Mowrey, S&S FFA


Durocs


Champion- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA


Reserve Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA


Hampshires


Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA


Reserve Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA


Yorkshires


Champion- Hailey Pennington, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Champion- Bryson Lawrence, Van Alstyne FFA


Light Crosses


Champion- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA


Reserve Champion- Cassady Craddock, Gunter FFA


Dark Crosses


Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA


Reserve Champion- Carley Jezek, Tioga FFA


