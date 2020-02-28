The competition is all over for this week’s Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show at Loy Park in Denison. The show’s intern Morgan McCullough released results from the competitions and provided courtesy photos including the following:
Market Lambs:
Grand Champion- Brilee Payne, Grayson County 4H
Reserve Grand Champion- Audrey Sethaler, Pottsboro FFA
Breeding Does:
Grand Champion- Carson Lewter, Tioga FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA
Market Goats:
Grand Champion- Cole Copeland, Pottsboro FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Emma Copeland, Pottsboro FFA
Breeding Rabbits:
Grand Champion- Maggie Barks, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Grace Joseph, Denison FFA
Market Rabbit Meat Pens:
Grand Champion- Zachary Farmer, Tom Bean FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Sarah Farmer, Tom Bean FFA
3rd Place- Jadin Hedges, Whitesboro FFA
4th Place- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA
5th Place- Brinlee Mullean, S&S FFA
Commercial Heifers:
Grand Champion- Ali Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Jack Hinsley, Whitesboro FFA
Junior Swine Showmanship:
Grand Champion- Kirby Lacy, Tom Bean FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Karsyn Johnson, Tioga FFA
3rd Place- Ryan Glen, Van Alstyne
Intermediate Swine Showmanship:
Grand Champion- Will Wilson, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA
3rd Place- Colt Carpenter, Whitesboro FFA
Senior Swine Showmanship:
Grand Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Gauge Cunningham, Tom Bean FFA
3rd Place- Delaney Hemming, Tom Bean FFA
Cattle Junior Showmanship
Champion- Logan Little, Grayson Co. 4H
Reserve Champion- Georgia Turner, Whitewright FFA
3rd Place- Beau London, Tioga FFA
Cattle Intermediate Showmanship
Champion- Hannah Cunningham, Collinsville FFA
Reserve Champion- Bentley London, Tioga FFA
3rd Place- Avery Diers, Gunter FFA
Cattle Senior Showmanship
Champion- Quinn Rasor, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Champion- Ramey Turner, Whitewright FFA
3rd Place- Emily Crump, Whitewright FFA
Grand Champion Overall- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA
Reserve Grand Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA
Dark OPB
Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA
White OPB
Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve- Hayden Mowrey, S&S FFA
Durocs
Champion- Madison McCullough, Pottsboro FFA
Reserve Champion- Brylee Lacy, Tom Bean FFA
Hampshires
Champion- Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro FFA
Reserve Champion- Konnor Daniels, Van Alstyne FFA
Yorkshires
Champion- Hailey Pennington, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Champion- Bryson Lawrence, Van Alstyne FFA
Light Crosses
Champion- Ty Griswold, S&S FFA
Reserve Champion- Cassady Craddock, Gunter FFA
Dark Crosses
Champion- Payton Fletcher, Van Alstyne FFA
Reserve Champion- Carley Jezek, Tioga FFA
