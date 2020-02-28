Tracks in Time Too and Paisley Reese are collaborating to host an event downtown from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

“Tracks in Time Too and Paisley Reese opened together about a month apart. We both remodeled our buildings and it was fun watching each other’s business transform,” said owner of Tracks in Time Too Nicole Karels. “We connected instantly. We are both women business owners with great families. We decided to work together with events because we share some of the same great marketing ideas.”

Paisley Reese will be having clear the racks sale, great deals on Southern Comfort Clothing and new arrivals for spring.

Tracks in Time Too will be having 20 percent off the entire store and Karels said she has added new clothing and jewelry.

“Don’t miss out on the new spring décor,” she added.

The event will include free beer and wine along with barbecue provided by JK Fire & Security and Longhorn Innovative Construction.

“We are excited that our wonderful husbands are also helping in our events,” Karels said. “Duane Berta who owns Longhorn Innovative Construction and Darren Karels who owns JK Fire & Security will be providing the BBQ. These guys are super supporters of super strong women and we love them for it.”

Live music will be performed downtown by Dallas country music singer Taylor Dee.

“We have a lot to be excited about,” Karels said. “Of course, having another woman promoting the event, Taylor Dee. We are super excited for Glen Rose to hear her amazing music. Girl power.”

Karels encourages residents to come out and shop just in time for spring.

“Ready, set, spring to downtown Glen Rose and shop our beautiful square," she added.