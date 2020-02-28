Denison is looking to host a public presentation and meet and greet with staff at Hyde Park Elementary on Tuesday to receive input from the public on the design of the upcoming Loy Lake Road construction project.

The city is looking to host the presentation at the cafeteria on the campus located at 1701 S. Hyde Park Ave. at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input from the public while sharing updates on the status of the project.

Assistant Public Works Director Carrie Jones said the city is soliciting comments from all stakeholders due to the number of developments in the affected area as well as the amount of traffic along the roads involved.

“We want it to be something that will last over 50 years,” Jones said. “It is very important for us to get input from everybody that is affected by this. City staff will be on site to answer questions and take comments after the presentation is complete.”

Jones also said the design portion of the project is about 30 percent completed. Construction is expected to begin within nine months depending on how the design phase goes. The construction will include curbs, gutters and concrete streets while addressing drainage issues as well as reworking the utilities beneath the road which stretch from U.S. Highway 75 to the four way stop sign at Odell, Hyde Park and Loy Lake Road.

“We will be taking ideas and comments from the public,” Jones said. “People will have a say in which design options we are looking at. We will take all of that into consideration.”

