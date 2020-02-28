Denison man got three days in jail Friday after pleading guilty to one count of attempt to commit attack by a dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

Donal Allen was set to begin serving that sentence Friday, according to Grayson County court records. He was set to go on trial on March 9 for the charge.

Media reports from when the incident at the heart of the case happened back in 2014 show that a woman reported she was attacked by a group of dogs as she was walking home from getting medication for her sick daughter. The woman said the attack happened near the railroad tracks at East Sears and North Travis Avenue.

An affidavit in the case showed that witnesses to the attack described the dogs to investigating officers. Those officers then heard from other Denison officers who said they had been called out about the dogs in the past. Those previous investigations, the officers said in the affidavit, led them to Allen as the owner of the dogs. The woman who was attacked, the affidavit said, was treated at a local hospital before being flown to Dallas for additional treatment. Several of the dogs, including those deemed to be the most dangerous based on witnesses to the attack and officers’ previous contacts with the animals, were destroyed.

Allen is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Garland Cardwell.