The Denison City Council is considering an ordinance that would codify the proposed rental inspection and registration program.

The ordinance will create a voluntary registration and inspection program with incentives as well as make arrangements for a new code compliance officer position.

The meeting will take place at at 6p.m. at City Hall, 300 West Main Street.

Here are five things to know about the meeting.

1. Businesses could receive matching sidewalk funds

The City Council is expected to consider adding a section to the sidewalk repair program to allow for businesses that meet certain criteria to apply for the matching 50 percent fund to make sidewalk repairs.

City staff has indicated that it typically spends only a fraction of the $60,000 budgeted annual for the program. The staff is requesting the change to allow remaining funds to be used for that intended purpose.

The proposed changes would take effect in September 2020.

2. Awarding a street repair bid

The city is considering awarding an bid in the amount of $441,567 to 5WLLC for the 2020 spring overlay program.

The roads that will receive repairs under this contract include the 600-700 block of North Lamar; 1000 North 5th; 1000 North 6th; 1000 North Lamar; 100, 200 and 300 East Monterey; 100 East Day; 100 West Day; 500 East Shepherd; 1000 West Sears and 200 West Woodard Alley.

3. Conditional-use permit to expand Five Star Storage

A public hearing will be conducted before considering issuing a conditional-use permit to Five Star Storage, located at 3621 Pottsboro Road, to expand the boat and RV storage of the facility.

4. Conditional-use permit for a cabinet manufacturer

A public hearing will be conducted before considering a conditional use permit to allow a cabinet manufacturer with retail space to operate at 1611 West Morton Street.

5. Call for May election

City Council is expected to call and set times for the May 2 general election to fill a single member, district 3 place three position and an at-large place 5 City Council seat.

