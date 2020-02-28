The Sherman City Council will consider issuing contracts with multiple vendors for $151,000 worth of improvements to Cherry Street Park when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

The city first proposed improvements to the neighborhood park in 2017 as a part of the park master plan. Two years later, the Sherman Rotary Club helped finance the first phase of improvements to the park through a $10,000 donation.

In November, the city issued a request for proposals for various improvements to the park, including a new concrete walking trail, pavilion, pedestrian bridge and swing set. After three bids were received in early January, the city formed a set of scoring criteria that ultimately recommended splitting the project between the applicants.

Additionally, only one of the three firms submitted a proposal for all parts of the improvement project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kraftsman Commercial Playground & Waterpark Equipment will install the pavilion, while LEA Park and Play will receive a contract for the new swing set. Elite Welding & Construction will receive a contract for a concrete walking trail, partial fencing and a pedestrian bridge.

In other matters, the council will discuss the following items:

1. Library excellence award

The Sherman Public Library will be recognized with a presentation of the 2019 Texas Achievement in Excellence Award. The award, which recognizes high achievement in programming and services is presented to the top 10 percent of all public libraries in the state. This year, only 53 libraries will receive the recognition.

2. Homeland Security grant application

The council will consider authorizing staff to apply for a $293,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant, if received will allow the city to purchase 105 new sets of personal protective equipment for the Sherman Fire Department, and replace aging equipment that is at the end of its useful life.

