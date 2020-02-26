Grayson County residents will now be able to reach county offices by phone and email again following the cyber attacks that caused those things to be shut down earlier this week.

A statement from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Wednesday afternoon said Some of the county’s other public information access points, including judicial records, repository information, and tax searches, as well as, some others, are expected to remain unavailable for a bit longer.

“Restoration efforts are ongoing,” the statement said.

The county is continuing to work with the Texas Department of Information Resources and other experts to thoroughly investigate the attack.

Another update on the matter is expected Thursday.