The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is warning members of the public to guard their personal information amid recent reports of possibly fraudulent person's seeking information from residents in the Bells area.

In a social media post published Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said a complainant contacted the agency to report multiple instances in which two female suspects visited the same residence, claiming to be census workers and attempting to collect personal information through a fraudulent survey. The reported instances occurred between Feb. 16-24.

While this is still under investigation, GCSO Capt. Sarah Bigham said the the scheme could likely be an attempt to commit some form of identity theft or financial fraud.

“At this time, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office has verified the U.S. Census Bureau has no Census Takers in the field in Grayson County,” the agency post said.

Deputies have obtained descriptions of both suspects and said they may be driving either a tan, four-door pickup or a small maroon-colored SUV.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's website, official census takers and field representatives will present an ID badge which includes their photograph, a Department of of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census takers will operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and carry official, agency-branded bags and electronic devices, such as a laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Grayson County residents who believe they have encountered an Census Bureau impersonator or those with knowledge pertaining to the aforementioned investigation are encouraged to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 903-813-4200.

To verify the presence and activity of official U.S. Census Bureau takers in a specific area, call 1-800-852-6159.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.