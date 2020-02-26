For the next four years, motorist who travel on FM 1417 in Grayson County can expect to encounter work zones, lane closures and other construction activity as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to widen and update the thoroughfare.

The project, scheduled to start on March 2, will stretch from U.S. Highway 82 to State Highway 56. TxDOT awarded the $31.3 million project to contractor Zachary Construction Corporation, which will have 767 weather-dependent working days complete the improvements.

The project is slated for completion in March 2024.

“The contractor will widen the existing two-lane roadway by adding another travel lane in each direction, with a raised median separating north and south-bound traffic,” TxDOT said in news release. “Crews will also install curbs and gutters, traffic signals and pavement markings, and construct a new bridge spanning Sand Creek.”

Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to dusk Monday through Friday. Occasional lane closures will be required during construction, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

The project will be completed in three phases. The first phase will center on construction of a new bridge over Sand Creek, concrete approaches on both sides of the bridge, and installation a new water main. The second phase will build new northbound travel lanes, and the third phase will construct new southbound lanes.

“Motorists who travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the release said. “They should also prepare for rough pavement and occasional, brief traffic delays while this project is underway, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

For more local transportation news, follow the Herald Democrat in print or online at https://www.heralddemocrat.com.