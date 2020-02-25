For the second time in a month, the city of Sherman is taking steps to remove a homeless camp from its site within the city. Local homeless advocates said that a camp, located behind Ashley HomeStore at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 82, received a warning about trespassing over the weekend, setting the stage for the camp’s removal in the coming days.

This comes just one week after the city issued a similar warning to an established camp along Peyton Street, leading to the camp’s dissolution in recent days. City officials said they expected to issue a formal notice on Tuesday, giving residents about a week to leave the second site.

“(The city) is really making it hard because there are only so many places to go,” said advocate Christopher Creed, who formed an organization called 903 Mindful to help the local homeless population.

Unlike the Peyton Street camp, which Creed said was home to about 14 homeless people, The camp second camp is smaller and only housed about five permanent residents for about 18 months. However, it served as a temporary stop for many homeless people traveling through the area.

“It is one of those camps where the highway drifters come and stay for a night,” he said. The camp had few issues with neighboring businesses, aside from the furniture store, who complained about trash.

Creed said he believes that the notice was timed to prevent residents from the Peyton Street from relocating and settling at the new location, and he believes that the notice on the second camp was directly spurred by the city’s action on the first camp. By showing the city was open to stepping in, it opened the floodgates for other property owners to make similar requests.

“The city started this by allowing themselves to be caught in what is really a civil dispute,” he said.

Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said the attention from the first case likely did lead other property owners to pursue action.

“It is something where the attention on one camp brought attention to the other,” he said.

Strauch said the city has started clearing the property at the site of the first camp. City crews will not only be dismantling what was left at the camp but also removing the undergrowth and plants that made the site attractive to the homeless population.

By comparison, crews plan to just remove the camp at the second site. Strauch said the area provides challenging topography, which include a creek, that would make full clearing difficult.

Creed said all residents of the Peyton camp we able to be moved, but not all possessions were removed from the site before crews started clearing.

“One couple lost everything,” he said. “All they had left was a tent and a sleeping bag we were able to give them.”

Creed has taken in one of the camp residents into his own home and is allowing them to live temporarily in his garage. This, in part, would keep them from being followed as they move on to other camps.

“There are some small camps set up, but they aren’t going to last,” he said.

Creed previously said he is looking for a place to build a more permanent camp that would give a home to the homeless. Ideally, he said he would like to construct a tiny home community with about 50 buildings to help give the community a place to live.

Creed plans to hold a benefit concert for the local homeless on March 29th at Denison’s Redrock Saloon to help raise money for this project.

What do you think about the city’s decided plans to remove homeless camps in the area? Let Sherman area reporter Michael Hutchins know at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.