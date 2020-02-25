Denison Police

Driving while intoxicated — On Feb. 22, Denison Police observed a driver commit a traffic infraction in the 3800 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, the driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession of a controlled substance — Denison officers responded to the intersection of Tone Boulevard and Woodard Street on Feb. 24 after receiving a report of a suspicious person inside an abandoned building. Police arrived at the scene and located a male suspect in the area. The suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested.

Driving while intoxicated — On Feb. 24, officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Morton Street in reference to a report of a driver slumped over the wheel at local convenience store. Denison Police arrived on scene, located the male driver and arrest him for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Denison Police were notified of a disturbance call and dispatched to the 900 block of W. Morgan Street on Feb. 23. Responding officers arrived on scene and determined that an assault occurred. A male suspect was located and arrested for family violence assault, impeding breath.

Assault — Officers were dispatched the 2700 block of W. Walker Street on Feb. 22 in reference to a disturbance call. Police arrived on scene and determined an assault had occurred at the location. A suspect was located and arrested for family violence aggravated assault.

Assault — Denison Police responded to the 600 block of W. Texas Street on Feb. 25 in reference to a reported disturbance. A female suspect was located and arrested for criminal trespass and assault on a public servant

Sherman Police

Theft — On Feb. 24, Sherman Police were dispatched to Sam’s Club in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a theft-in-progress call. The complainant stated a male suspect ran out of the store with multiple cans of keyboard duster for which he did not purchase. Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect nearby, actively inhaling the keyboard duster. The suspect was arrested for possession of inhalant paraphernalia and issued a citation for theft.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant contacted Sherman Police on Feb. 24 in reference to a burglarized vehicle. The complainant stated her vehicle was broken into while parked at a residence in the 100 block of W. Park Avenue and property was stolen. The incident reportedly occurred between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was generated.

Theft — On Feb. 24, a male complainant called Sherman Police to report a theft from a business in the in 300 block of E. U.S. Highway 82. The theft reportedly occurred on Feb. 20. A report as filed for theft under $2,500.