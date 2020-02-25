Outdoor Powersports moved one step closer to relocating its Sherman location to Denison Tuesday morning with the approval of a site plan.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan to allow the business to begin moving forward with building its future site along U.S. Highway 75. After construction is complete, the existing Sherman location will migrate north into Denison.

The proposal includes a tree preservation plan as part of its landscaping proposal. Denison City Planner Bill Medina said due to the slope of the site, there were some issues regarding the design of parking spaces.

Commissioner Mary Karam asked what the tree preservation plan includes.

Medina responded saying the plan goes above what the city requires including keeping a combination of cedar and pine trees with as many as 19 that range from six inches to 18 inches in diameter. He said the developer is also proposing to preserve a number of oak trees along the rear of the property near the city’s greenbelt.

“You will have additional landscaping on the southern part of the property and the rear,” Medina said. “The applicant is also choosing to add a slight four foot buffer between their property line and the greenbelt. We went ahead and counted that towards their required percent of landscaping when we received that.

In August 2019 the city approved a tax rebate, capped at $300,000 over the next three years facilitated by the Denison Development Alliance to help attract the business to Denison.

The plan calls for a 20,000 square foot space over a 3 acre site. It will include an outdoor exhibit area to showcase products the company intends to sell. The current site in Sherman is 5,000 square feet.

