Grayson County commissioners David Whitlock, Precinct 2, and Bart Lawrence, Precinct 4, were just two of the local dignitaries on hand Tuesday at the opening of the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show.

The show involving students from most of the schools across Grayson County continues through the week with the big sale happening at the end of the week.

“Today is the sheep and lamb and rabbits and Wednesday is the pig show with chickens,” Lawrence said. He added that the cattle show will be held on Thursday with the sale on Friday.

He said local student work hard on their projects for the show and deserve the local support that they get.

While Wednesday might be a brisk day for the animals and their human caregivers, the rest of the week’s forecast looks like it might be better than most year’s at the event.

Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show Treasurer Tina Stanley said the event will feature some 595 students exhibiting more than 1,200 animals. There will also be some 458 creative arts projects judged. Schools from Grayson County participating include Bells, Collinsville, Denison, Gunter, Howe, Pottsboro, S&S, Sherman, Tioga, Tom Bean, Van Alstyne, Whitesboro and Whitewright.

Wednesday’s events at Loy Park will include the arrival of the breeding poultry, the “Showing with Heart” special show, the judging of the market steers, the beef showmanship competition and the judging of the creative arts projects. Thursday, the Ag Mechanics projects will be judged as will the poultry, the breeding beef and market steers. The auction for the General Exhibit items will also take place on Thursday.

Friday the Buyer’s Luncheon and recognition of Life Members will be held and the Ag Mechanic projects will be released.