Grayson County is still working to deal with a cyber attack that affect county systems this week. Information Technology Director Ken Miller said the specific virus that has infected approximately 10 of the county's computers.

“We have a specialist coming in from Corpus Christi who will be examining those 10 PCs just to make absolutely sure we know what we have,” Miller said.

He said the county has already started inspecting each of its 65 servers to see if they have been infected by the attack and they do know that at least 40 of them have been attacked. Technicians are still assessing to what extent, if any, of those attacks were successful.

“Our backups are in good shape,” he added.

The county will get rid of the hard drives of the computers that have been affected.

The specific ransomware that hit the county is called “Snatch,” and Miller said the county has not been contacted about a ransom, nor have they contacted anyone behind it.

“It encrypts your files,” he explained.

While the county has not had to pay a ransom, the attack stopped about 400 plus computers from being used for at least three days.

“Everybody is in manual contingency mode,” he said. Elections and emergency operations, he said, were not impacted by the attack.

He said they don't know exactly how the attack happened yet, but they suspect it might have come from an individual email since that is what happens about 90 percent of the time.

Everyone at the county is given training on a routine basis on how to avoid allowing such infiltration, Miller said. The fact that the attack was able to get through just means that they will have to step up that training.

Miller said they hope to have the phone lines and emails up and going again on Wednesday.

Until that happens, residents who need to deal with county staffers can still do so by going into the Grayson County Courthouse, or other county office location, in person.