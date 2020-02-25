Grayson County Judge Bill Magers only briefly addressed his recent arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated 2nd at the county’s commissioner’s court meeting Tuesday.

Magers was arrested late last Wednesday evening after being involved in a minor traffic accident at the Valero in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman.

He was charged with DWI 2nd and was allowed to bond out of jail the next morning on a $2,500 surety bond with conditions. Spanky’s Bail Bonds was the agency that issued the bond.

“I think everyone here is aware of what took place last Wednesday and I’m not going to digress on that,” Magers said before adding that he did have two things to say.

First, he thanked people who have offered him support and prayers.

“It’s been overwhelming,” he said before adding that he is taking steps to handle the situation. “I am a problem solver. I have got a problem and I’m gonna take care of it.”

Magers added that doing so would not keep him from doing his job as county judge.

“I will have office hours during the day and I’ll also be here every Tuesday,” he said.

Sherman Attorney Bob Jarvis represents Magers on the charge and said late last week that Magers faces the same bond conditions as anyone else who would bond out on such a charge including the requirement to have an interlock device on his vehicle.

“I am seeking formal treatment and am grateful to have been accepted into a program that begins next week. This program requires my full commitment but also allows me to fulfill my essential duties as County Judge,” Magers said in an emailed statement released Friday by his attorney.

The driving while intoxicated charge is the second that Magers has faced in Grayson County. He was previously charged with DWI in 1995. That case was pleaded down to a public intoxication charge.

Tuesday during the opening of the court session, Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James offered up a prayer for Magers and asked that people remember that we all do things for which we need to be forgiven. None of the other members of the court directly addressed the issue of Magers’ arrest or plan for rehabilitation.