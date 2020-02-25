The first Battle of the Jails blood drive is set to take place this Friday.

The public drive hosted by Texoma Regional Blood Center will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. across from the Grayson County Jail at 303 W. Cherry Street in Sherman. The results will be compared against the donation totals collected in support of the Fannin County Jail, where some 30 community members showed up last week.

“People really tend to turn out when they want to beat somebody else,” Texoma Regional Blood Center Donor Recruiter Melanie Robertson said. “A little bit of friendly competition is never a bad thing.”

Though the blood center has made it through several critical shortages in recent months, Robertson said the current, local blood supply still falls short of what’s considered safe in comparison to what’s being used by local hospitals.

“The need for blood never goes away,” Robertson said. “Currently, we are most in need of O+, A+ and B+. We also need AB male plasma, which is the universal donor for plasma.”

Healthy donors are encouraged to start preparing now by maintaining a well-balanced diet, complete with iron-rich foods and plenty of water. Donors can get in and out of the chair in as little as 30 minutes, but Robertson said the time and generosity can have a lasting, local impact.

“Ninety-nine percent of all the blood that’s drawn here goes directly to our local hospitals,” Robertson said. “Within a day or two, that blood is going to be used by somebody that you walk past on the street or someone who was in that car wreck you saw on the highway.”

And for anyone who might be on the fence about donating, Robertson suggested bringing a supportive friend along or simply asking the blood center staff for a helping hand.

“We have a very loving and caring staff here,” Robertson If anyone is feeling a little anxious, we’ll do everything we can to calm them down and distract them so they don’t have to worry about any needles.”

For additional information about the Battle of the Jails blood drive and other donation opportunities visit https://www.texomablood.org/ or call the Texoma Regional Blood Center at 903-893-4314.

Drew Smith covers public safety for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.