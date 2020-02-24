Drivers traveling through Grayson County and Fannin County are likely to encounter road crews, lane closures and slow-moving traffic this week as Texas Department of Transportation crews carry out road-improvement projects across the region.

“Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” TxDOT said in an emailed news release. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

Completion of the following projects may be delayed due to weather conditions, machinery failure or other issues.

Grayson County

Watch for daytime lane closures on Southbound U.S. Highway 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on shoulder corrections and building detours. The southbound Travis Street ramp connecting to southbound Hwy. 75 will be permanently closed. Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road to Park Avenue. Speed limits on the stretch of affected roadway have been reduced to 60 mph.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and and freeway exit between Randell Lake Road and State Highway 91 are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Hwy. 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

In Denison, watch for lane closures on the southbound Hwy. 75 frontage road and the westbound Spur 503 ramp while construction crews work on rebuilding the southbound frontage road.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway.

Greer Road is closed at Brushy Creek in order to remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on Greer Road will need to use an alternate route, such as Sandusky Road, during construction.

Watch for daytime lane closures on FM 1310, between State Highway 91 and Eisenhower State Park.

And on FM 121, between Jim Jones Road and FM 3356, watch for daytime lane closures as crews expand the roadway to five lanes.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work to widen the thoroughfare to a four-lane divided roadway. Watch for lane shifts near the intersection with State Highway 56 in Honey Grove as crews work to build the new westbound lanes. Westbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side of the roadway.

County Road 3810 is closed at Loring Creek while crews remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 3810 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

And expect temporary, daytime lane closures on FM 898, from the Fannin-Grayson county line to State Highway 121; on FM 2815, from FM 1629 to State Highway 11;and on FM 897, between Hwy. 82 to County Road 2950.

