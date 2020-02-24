The Speaker Symposium Series at Tarleton State University presents Food Network star Duff Goldman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Goldman serves as a judge on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship” shows. He co-hosts and judges “Kids Baking Championship” with Valerie Bertinelli.

He studied at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena, Calif., and worked at several acclaimed culinary destinations — the French Laundry, the Vail Cascade Hotel and Todd English's Olives — before moving to Baltimore in 2000 to become a personal chef.

Besides owning locations of Charm City Cakes in Los Angeles and Baltimore, he is a graffiti artist, a metal sculptor and plays bass in two bands.

Goldman has also authored two cookbooks, Ace of Cakes (2009) and Duff Bakes (2015).